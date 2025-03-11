Ojeando: 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference Agenda Revealed

Nielsen’s new “3-minute” rule, the future of the in-car experience, and geotargeting’s specific effect on Spanish-language broadcasters are just the tip of the topics to be broached and discussed at Radio Ink‘s 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference.

Set for June 11 and 12 in Houston, TX, the event will unite core industry leaders to discuss key trends, innovations, and opportunities.

The first day’s agenda includes welcome remarks from Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, followed by panels on the impact of immigration on Hispanic broadcasters, the role of Hispanic radio as a revenue driver, and the future of automotive advertising on radio. A Leadership Roundtable will lead into the prestigious Medallas de Cortez Awards presentation, celebrating excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management in tribute to Raoul Cortez.

Nominations for the 2025 Medallas de Cortez can be submitted here.

On the second day, attendees will start with a continental breakfast before diving into a packed schedule including sessions on the rising influence of podcasts among Hispanic audiences and a legal update on the impact of new federal policies on broadcasters.

The conference will explore the latest Nielsen data on Spanish dominant market percentages and discuss how new 3-minute PPM quarter hour credit qualifiers could affect Spanish-language formats and programming. The afternoon sessions include a keynote address, a look at emerging technologies such as AI and geotargeting, and insights into effective Hispanic audience engagement. The day will conclude with a discussion on the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and its potential to strengthen Hispanic radio’s role during emergencies.

Parenti commented, “The issues facing Hispanic broadcast are especially critical this year. Our board will continue to refine the agenda to reflect the challenges and opportunities as the year progresses and we hope all Hispanic radio broadcasters will join us in addressing them when we convene in Houston on June 11 and 12.”

More announcements about panel lineups and keynote speakers will be unveiled as the event approaches. Seats are now on sale for US Hispanic radio’s premiere gathering at limited time pricing.