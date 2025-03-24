Wireless Carriers Flood Radio With Ads For Second Week

It was another strong week for wireless carriers in the latest Spot Ten Radio rankings, as three of the top five advertisers came from the telecom sector.

According to Media Monitors’ data for March 17–23, Progressive remained at No. 1, but AT&T Wireless jumped into second place, pushing Verizon Wireless down to third. Cricket also held steady at fifth place, reinforcing the category’s dominance on American radio.

With T-Mobile just outside the top five at No. 9, the major players in wireless continue to flood the airwaves, leveraging radio’s reach to promote competitive pricing, device deals, and expanded coverage.

ZipRecruiter climbed one position to fourth as many companies near the end of their Q1 hiring freezes.