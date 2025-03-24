B101.5 to Split $100K Among Four Fredericksburg Nonprofits

Centennial Broadcasting’s B101.5 (WBQB) has announced a yearlong “$100K Of Kindness” campaign, aimed at supporting local charitable organizations around Fredericksburg, VA. B101.5 will donate a total of $100,000, with four nonprofits each receiving $25,000.

The selected recipients are Rappahannock Adult Activities, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg SPCA, and Leashes of Valor. In addition to the financial donation, B101.5 will amplify each nonprofit’s work through a month-long media campaign. That support will include on-air segments, social media promotion, and content on the station’s YouTube channel.

Rappahannock Adult Activities provides day programs for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distributes food to over 46,000 residents through its network of more than 230 programs. The Fredericksburg SPCA focuses on ending animal suffering and promoting affordable care and adoption. Leashes of Valor provides service dogs and support to post-9/11 veterans living with PTSD and other service-related injuries.

The initiative begins in April and continues through October, with one organization highlighted and supported each quarter.

Centennial Broadcasting Market Manager Mark Bass said, “We are incredibly honored to support these outstanding local charities and give back to the community that has given us so much. These $25,000 donations will stay right here in our area, helping to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

“At Centennial Broadcasting, we believe in strengthening our community, and we’re proud to stand alongside these organizations in making a lasting impact. I also want to personally thank our ownership and the wonderful people at Centennial corporate who support local radio and make initiatives like this possible,” he added.