Reach Media Brings Alfredas to ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’

Georgia Alfredas has officially joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, returning to the national airwaves as part of the Reach Media and Radio One team. Alfredas is best known for her work on The Russ Parr Morning Show, as well as stints at Dallas’ 97.9 The Beat (KBFB) and Phoenix’s KPTY.

In her new role, she joins Rickey Smiley and the full cast of Da Brat, Special K, Rock-T, and Gary Wit Da Tea for commentary on entertainment, news, pop culture, and trending stories.

Radio One and Reach Media Senior VP of Programming Colby Tyner said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Alfredas on board at The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Her passion, humor, and deep connection with audiences make her the perfect fit for our team. I know our listeners will love what she brings to the table.”

Alfredas added, “I’m beyond excited to join The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. This show is all about connecting with our community, and I can’t wait to dive into the stories that resonate with us all. Rickey’s unique blend of humor and heart makes every conversation feel like a family chat. I’m ready to bring my passion for storytelling to the mix.”