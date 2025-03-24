Puig and Byrd Headed to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The Florida Association of Broadcasters will recognize four distinguished professionals from radio and television during the 2025 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala, celebrating careers that have shaped the state’s broadcasting landscape.

Inductees are selected for their professional achievements, leadership, and long-term contributions to Florida’s radio and television industries. Nominees must have dedicated a minimum of 25 years to broadcasting, with careers directly tied to the Sunshine State.

The 2025 class includes Spanish Broadcasting System Chief Communications Officer Claudia Puig, WPLG President and CEO E.R. Bert Medina, iHeartMedia Retired Division President and current advisor Linda Byrd, and Waterman Broadcasting Corporation Retired Executive Vice President and General Manager Steven H. Pontius.

Puig began her career in advertising sales at AT&T BellSouth before moving into broadcasting. She held several sales leadership roles at Spanish Broadcasting System, including Vice President of Network Sales. In 1997, she joined Univision Radio as General Manager and was later promoted to Senior Vice President and East-Coast Regional Manager, overseeing operations in Miami, Puerto Rico, and New York. Puig has also served on the board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Byrd’s radio broadcasting career spans more than 40 years, primarily with iHeartMedia and its predecessor companies. She oversaw operations in 46 markets and was recognized for her leadership throughout the industry. Byrd was the first female state chair of any US Broadcast Association and earned honors including the RAB General Manager of the Year Award and the Florida Broadcaster of the Year Award. In 2022, she retired as Division President and transitioned into an advisory role focused on iHeartMedia’s Hispanic strategy.

Medina spent 14 years with Sunbeam Television Corporation/WSVN-TV before moving to Univision Communications, where he served as Senior Vice President and Operating Manager of the TeleFutura Television Network. He joined WPLG-TV in 2013 as Vice President and General Manager and was named President and CEO in 2018.

Pontius spent 37 years leading WBBH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Fort Myers. As Executive Vice President and General Manager of Waterman Broadcasting Corporation, he guided the station’s growth and operations until his retirement in 2023.

The 2025 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala will be held Thursday, June 26, at The Breakers Palm Beach.