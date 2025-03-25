What Today’s Radio Air Personality Job Really Looks Like

When I entered the radio business, the responsibilities of an on-air talent were short and simple. You had to know how to run a control board very well (how I remember those classified ads that said “Tight board, willing to relocate”) and a decent voice (referred to then as “good pipes”).

You were required to do appearances and production and be on time for your “airshift” (a word I still loathe. It’s NOT a “shift”, it’s a “SHOW”!). Running that “tight board” included knowing how to “cue up” a record (known as “vinyl” today) and make sure your “levels” were balanced enough to not drown out your voiceover music. Your listener connection came from answering request lines (remember those?) in the studio and meeting listeners at appearances and station promotions. That, in a nutshell, was the expectation or job description of the on-air talent.

What would TODAY’S job description of an on-air personality look like? Using the usual “job description” format we know, we can see what’s different and what’s not. These are excerpts gleaned from actual company job descriptions:

Position: Multi-Media Air Personality (The word “air” is now just part of it.)

Job Objective: Create a continuous, lasting connection with the target audience in all facets of today’s media

Job Requirements

Communicate one-on-one with the listener through creative and compelling content. Proficient with phones/interacting with callers, interviewing artists/guests and hosting live events. Create daily social media engagement and generate other digital content, daily, including video, to connect with listeners. Maintain your personality page on the station website. Prepare written content, visual images, and video for blogs for other social media platforms. Maintain studio social media accounts as needed. Make regular station appearances at paid and non-paid events. Assist in voice-over and regular production when needed. Proficient with Pro Tools (any audio software here), Wide Orbit, Adobe and Vox Pro along with proficiency in audio and video recording and editing including voice tracking. Proficient with Microsoft Office. Have a strong knowledge of Pop Culture, local and national stories, and various events that lead to content development and presentation. Other duties as assigned (Had to put this one in here for old-time’s sake. Always wondered if this also included taking out the trash!)

Back in the day, numbers 1, 2, 7, and 8 (and, yes, 12) would have made up the entire air talent job description, for the most part. The responsibilities have grown as has the amount of work. One thing hasn’t changed. There are still 24 hours in a day. No one has added any hours or any days, for that matter. The talent who can do all the above day in and day out with reasonable success is a very sought-after individual these days.

If you’re a manager/Regional VP/CEO, you need to realize what a difference talent makes for a successful radio station and do your best to hire and retain the best, knowing they can do all of the above!! Now more than ever, reward them for their efforts. And by “reward,” I don’t mean restaurant gift cards.

If you’re new to the business or even been in this a while, look that job description over. Can you honestly do all of that well? If so, I salute you. In that case, I would keep honing those skills to make sure you stay on top of any technological and industry changes. If not, you see what needs to be done to get to a reasonable level as a personality and be a consistent success.

Find a mentor to help you get there along with getting help from your program director or nearest programming supervisor. We keep saying talent is the difference so work on making that difference!!