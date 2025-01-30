Jim Allison To Take the Baton For DC’s WETA Classical

After 35 years as Station Manager of Radio at Washington, DC’s WETA, Dan DeVany is retiring. In his place, Jim Allison has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of WETA Classical, effective March 1.

Allison joined WETA Classical in 2007 as Program Director and has helped establish it as one of the highest-rated classical stations in the country. Before WETA, he was program director at WGMS, where he launched VivaLaVoce, an online station dedicated to classical vocal music. He has served on the boards of Washington Bach Consort and Eclipse Chamber Orchestra.

In his new position, Allison will oversee WETA Classical’s programming, digital presence, and community engagement efforts.

WETA Senior Vice President and General Manager Miguel Monteverde said, “Jim brings a breadth of management experience and industry expertise to this role and a lifelong passion for classical music. Most importantly, he also has a deep understanding of and appreciation for the communities we serve. All of that, combined with his background as a seasoned executive and talented artist, makes him the perfect leader to guide WETA Classical through its next chapter.”

Allison acknowledged, “It has been a privilege to work alongside Dan for nearly two decades as we, together with our dedicated team, built WETA Classical into a successful and beloved station that now serves more than a quarter million listeners each week in the Washington area. I look forward to leading the talented and passionate radio team as we continue to entertain and educate classical music lovers with creative on-air programming and valuable online resources.”