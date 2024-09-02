Nina Brown Teams Up with Joe Clair for New DMV Afternoon Show

After parting ways with The Frank Ski Show, Washington DC’s WHUR 96.3 will be keeping one of the show’s familiar voices around. Ski’s former co-host Nina Brown will be staying in the time slot for The Nina Brown and Joe Clair Afternoon Show.

Ski had held the daypart since August 2020.

WHUR Senior Director of Programming Al Payne said, “Joe and Nina epitomize the next chapter in WHUR’s unwavering commitment to serving the DMV community. Joe Clair, a cultural icon from his days on BET’s Rap City to his acclaimed stand-up comedy and now his show on Fox 5, teams up with Nina Brown’s broadcasting talent, charisma, and passion. Together, they bring the perfect mix for radio success.”

Despite being removed from the Howard-University-owned station’s lineup Ski is continuing his show in syndication without Brown, already being heard in eleven other markets.

He has begun a national search for a new co-host, only saying, “This new version of The Frank Ski Show is going to be the best that radio has ever seen. I want to thank Nina Brown for her extremely valuable contributions.”