Frank Ski Returns To WHUR

The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown takes over afternoons August 3 on 96.3 WHUR. It’s been a bit of a shuttle back-and-forth from WVEE in Atlanta to WHUR in DC for Ski. He worked at WVEE from 1998-2012, went to WHUR in 2013 for two years, back to WVEE until last week and now to afternoons at WHUR.

Ski started his radio career in DC in the early 90s. Brown has been in the radio and TV business for nearly 20 years. PD Al Payne said, “Frank Ski has dominated ratings and has an incredible legacy of community enrichment wherever he is on the air. He is a media icon and adding his name to WHUR once again completes our DMV Dream Team.”

“Connecting to the Washington, DC listeners is extremely important to me during this challenging time in our history,” said Ski.