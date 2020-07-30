Carroll Joins Salem Music Network

Amanda Carroll has joined Salem Media Group’s Music Network in Nashville. Salem Music Network will produce Carroll’s five-hour show for daily syndication beginning Monday.

Carroll’s partnership with Salem returns her to national radio syndication for both commercial and non-commercial stations. Throughout her career, she has worked at major market Christian radio stations, including 89.3 KSBJ-FM in Houston, 91.9 WGTS in Washington, D.C. and K-LOVE national network. Most recently, Carroll worked at Sacramento’s Adult Contemporary Station, KYMX-FM Mix 96.1.