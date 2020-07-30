New Voice For ESPN Audio

Voice-over artist and host Cayman Kelly is set to work with ESPN Audio in August. Kelly will be heard on the network’s programming including updates, promotions, digital podcasts and live event content.

“Cayman brings an unmatched sound and prime-time feel to everything he does. We are excited to work with Cayman and look forward to his voice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio,” said David Roberts, ESPN SVP Production.

Kelly’s multi-platform career has included work across ESPN and other TV networks, radio stations of all genres, video games, live concerts and events and corporate presentations.

“I am super excited to be working with such an amazing team that I have turned to for sports as a fan for years,” said Kelly. “Now, to suddenly be a part of the sports magic is surreal! I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity.”