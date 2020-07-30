Entercom Messing With AMP In LA

Starting August 3 The Morning Mess comes to 97.1 AMP (KAMP-FM). A special LA edition of the show from Live 101.5 (KALV-FM) in Phoenix will hit morning drive.

The Morning Mess, features Joey Boy, Aneesh Ratan, Jeana Shepard and Karla Hernandez. The show will feature curated local content for Los Angeles listeners, including lifestyle, news, daily traffic and weather updates, as well as city-specific COVID updates.

“Joey Boy and The Morning Mess are a true reflection of Southern California,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “They are diverse, dynamic, socially responsible and completely transparent.”