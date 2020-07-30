Herman Cain Dies

Businessman, talk show host and former GOP Presidential candidate Herman Cain has died. Reports indicate the 74 year old died after a month long battle with the Coronavirus.

A staple for many years on Conservative talk radio, Cain was getting ready to start a weekly show on Newsmax TV. He was hospitalized July 1 in Atlanta, and according to his website, details on his condition and treatment were not released to the public because Cain and his family thought there was no reason for that.

Along with his work as a conservative voice in the media he was also a successful business leader at Pillsbury, Burger King and as CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.

Funeral arrangements are pending.