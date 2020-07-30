Sileo Back To Talk Sports

Dan Sileo announced on Twitter that he has a new deal with USA Radio Networks and will be syndicated into Dallas, Miami and Minneapolis starting Monday. Sileo’s last three stops were San Diego, Phoenix and Twitch TV.
