Popular Host Loses Young Daughter in Crash

Ace, co-host of the syndicated Ace & TJ Morning show, lost his 21-year old daughter in a car crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say the incident took place just after midnight in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Authorities say Payton Cannon was driving in her 2020 BMW when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.

The Ace and TJ Show originates from Charlotte.

The show posted about the tragedy on their Facebook page: “Dear Radio Family, Our show has experienced a heart-wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single-car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers. We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else. We will keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your constant support. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know.”