International Women’s Podcast Festival Unveils 2024 Speakers

The International Women’s Podcast Festival has announced its first round of speakers ahead of this year’s event. Slated for October 3 and 4 in Central London, the event aims to connect women in the fields of podcasting, audio, and broadcasting worldwide.

Noteworthy speakers include Renée Kapuku, Courtney Daniella Boateng, Meera Kumar, Jennie Becker, Golda Arthur, Lisa Hack, Kate Mander, Dani Murphy, Kelsey Morgan, Pilar Nalwimba, Raj Pander, and Ella Watts. Session topics range from building community and refining podcast formats to securing high-quality guests and crafting engaging advertisements.

The festival will also celebrate “10 Years of Serial: An Evening with Sarah Koenig.” Koenig, the show’s host and co-creator, will discuss the show’s profound impact on investigative journalism and podcasting. Koenig will also be celebrated as the recipient of the International Women’s Podcast Awards’ Recognition of Global Impact Award.

The other award-winners were celebrated at a London ceremony in June.

Festival producer Kat Molesworth said, “The impact of the International Women’s Podcast Festival lasts throughout the year. When I first attended as a guest in 2018, the connections and ideas that I took away from the event catapulted my career. Until you’re in the room, you can’t really understand the value of bringing women in the industry together to share their ideas, expertise and knowledge.”