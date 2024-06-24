International Women’s Podcast Awards Announces 2024 Winners

The International Women’s Podcast Awards recently celebrated remarkable global achievements in podcasting at the IET London: Savoy Place. The 2024 ceremony highlighted the talent and creativity of women in podcasting across 10 categories.

With submissions from 34 countries and significant utilization of the IWPA Bursary Fund, the June 19 event showcased a variety of content ranging from emotional storytelling to factual clarity.

A detailed list of winners and runners-up is available on the IWPA website, celebrating those who have excelled in creating impactful and engaging podcast content.

This year’s categories included awards for Behind-the-Scenes Brilliance, Comedy Gold, Compelling Storytelling, Factual Clarity, Insight from a Role Model, Podcasting Panache in Non-English languages, Raw Emotion, Touching Honesty, Visionary Leadership, and an award for Changing The World One Moment At A Time. These categories celebrated the unsung heroes behind the scenes, the power of laughter, the art of narrative, the clarity of facts, and the inspiration from role models, among other themes.

The event supports broader access and inclusivity through the IWPA Bursary Fund.