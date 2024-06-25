Veritonic’s Brand Lift Gives Its Benchmarks A Facelift

Veritonic has introduced new benchmarks to its Brand Lift measurement solution for audio analytics. The enhancement enables advertisers and agencies to gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns and make informed decisions based on comprehensive data.

The added benchmarks allow for comparison against industry standards across various measurement categories such as Awareness, Favorability, and Intent, providing essential context and a more detailed analysis of campaign impact.

Veritonic Brand Lift assesses the impact of creative assets across multiple media outlets, providing vital insights into campaign performance that align with a brand’s strategic goals. This tool is offered in both managed service and self-serve formats, catering to a diverse range of user needs and preferences.

CEO and Founder Scott Simonelli emphasized, “At Veritonic, our dedication lies in furnishing our clients with unparalleled access to comprehensive, full-funnel data, empowering them to win in audio. Our latest benchmarking advancements not only offer our clients a contextual grasp of campaign efficiency, but also serve as a compass for future campaign optimizations which pave the way for more impactful audio advertisement efforts and a higher ROI.”

Veritonic launched a Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement system in May, designed to track and analyze audience behavior across multiple podcasts and platforms. This tool gathers data from proprietary sources, allowing users to identify where their audiences are engaged and to detect overlaps in listenership.