Amy Winslow and the Essential Qualities of Great Leadership

(By Buzz Knight) It’s interesting to think how the essential qualities of great leadership match up with the essential qualities of a great person. This article is inspired by and dedicated to Amy Winslow, who recently passed. She enjoyed a great career in broadcasting and music while living a rich life.

Amy’s career had many great accomplishments:

Programming Assistant at WNEW-FM/New York. Music Director at WAXQ/New York where she was also named Billboard Music Director of the Year. Director of Operations at Air America. Artist Management at Manage This! where she worked with many artists including Guided by Voices, Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon, Surfer Blood, Kiwi Jr., Dirty Projectors, and many more.

These are some of the qualities that Amy embodied and made her such a wonderful leader:

A selfless approach

When leaders approach what they do selflessly, it stands out in a world of “me first.”

Calmness in the eye of a storm

Leadership gets tested every day. Those who navigate challenges with a “grace under pressure” approach prove to their respective teams they will lead them into battle and to victory.

High-quality personal character

A leader who puts the highest value on personal character is a leader who shines brightly in a crowded universe.

Treating a job as a calling

A leader who doesn’t just punch a clock and values their role as something greater than a job is a leader who will always be successful.

Consistency

A leader with unwavering consistency is rare in today’s chaotic world. Being there for one’s team day in and day out is the mark of great leadership.

Whether you ever intersected with Amy or not, she embodied these qualities in her work and life. RIP Amy Winslow. You made a tremendous mark on the world that won’t be forgotten.

