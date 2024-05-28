Air America Network Founding Member Amy Winslow Dead At 59

Former New York City programmer Amy Winslow has passed away at the age of 59 after a battle with breast cancer. Winslow began her career at WNEW, where she was honored as Billboard Music Director of the Year in 1994.

She advanced to become Assistant Program Director at Q104.

Amy Winslow played a pivotal role in launching the progressive national talk-radio network, Air America, as Director of Programming Operations. During her tenure at Air America, she collaborated with notable personalities including Marc Maron, Al Franken, and was instrumental in starting The Rachel Maddow Show.

She spent the last 15 years at Manage This!, where she worked with artists such as Guided By Voices, Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon, Laura Gibson, Surfer Blood, Kiwi Jr, and Dirty Projectors.

A celebration of Winslow’s life is planned for Thursday, June 20 in Manhattan. Further details will be announced later this week. The family requests donations in her honor can be made to the ASPCA or the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.