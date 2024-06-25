Be Like Greg

(By John Shomby) You may, or may not, have heard of Greg Olson. If you’re a football fan, you most likely know who he is. If not, Greg will still impress you with his work ethic and competitive spirit.

For the last two NFL seasons, Greg was part of the NFL on Fox’s #1 broadcast team which also had the privilege of broadcasting Super Bowl LVII in 2023 – a rarity for any broadcaster. He was considered by many to be one of the fastest-rising stars in professional sports media.

That all came somewhat crashing down at the end of the 2022 season when Tom Brady retired from the NFL and Fox signed him to be, you guessed it, their #1 analyst starting this 2024 season replacing Greg, who will be bumped down to the number two spot.

Greg knew for an entire year that he was being demoted but kept his head down and stayed the course. You would expect someone in his position might have had some choice words for the Fox hierarchy but, instead, Greg Olson gave us a lesson in emotional intelligence. On a recent podcast, when asked if he was approaching his job differently now that he is no longer on the #1 team, this is what he had to say:

“I have been very clear, on the record, numerous times since I jumped into this field in 2021 following my retirement from playing. My goal is to be the best. My goal is that our crew is looked at as the best. And that’s not just about me, that’s about my partner, that’s about our sideline analyst, that’s about our production team, our producer, our director, and the guys and girls in the truck. So, it is something I’m very passionate about. When I was the No. 2 crew before I said my goal is to be the No. 1. Then I had the opportunity to be elevated alongside a really good friend, Kevin Burkhardt, and be the No. 1 for the last two years and call a Super Bowl and call record-setting audiences and record-setting games and really had a great time doing it.”

“Now, obviously the circumstances have changed with Tom coming and understanding what all the ramifications of all that means. It doesn’t change [what I do], I’m excited to work with Joe (Davis). I think that Joe and I’s goal is very much the same. This is not a disrespect to anyone at our network or disrespect to anyone at other networks, but I don’t see our path changing. I think the goal is that we are the best team out there and that’s what we are working towards.”

“My aspirations are still to be a No. 1 analyst whether it’s at FOX or elsewhere and that will never change as long as I do this. I’m not just content to be there, I‘m not just happy to have a seat, I want the top seat and I want that wherever that opportunity allows. And I’ll never stop working for that. I feel more motivated for that now than ever.”

Have YOU ever felt the sting of a demotion? I have and I remember that feeling when I was told I was being relegated to an on-air position from Program Director. Lots can go through your mind. If you have been in this position, take Greg Olson’s words to heart. His attitude has not changed, and he remains motivated to be the best.

I’m not just referencing demotions, by the way. We all go through setbacks, whether it be ratings losses, company divestitures, the dreaded “added responsibilities with no added salary”, or just a really bad day. It’s how you react to the situation and act beyond that which creates the narrative for your future.

Greg Olson didn’t let his setback define or derail him, but he did allow it to motivate him. When the next setback hits (and it will!), make it a point to be like Greg.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.