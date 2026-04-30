Cumulus Expands Local Market Research for Sales Teams

Cumulus Media is building out an alternative intelligence layer for its sales teams, announcing partnerships with The Media Audit and TOMA.Solutions to bring consumer lifestyle data and brand-awareness measurement to its stations.

The Media Audit tracks local market data on consumer lifestyles, purchasing behavior, and cross-platform media usage. TOMA.Solutions measures “Top-of-Mind Awareness,” identifying which local brands hold the first-to-mind position in their categories. Together, Cumulus says the tools will give its account executives a framework for advertiser conversations built around category demand, consumer targeting, and competitive positioning rather than tuning data.

The alliance comes as Cumulus continues its legal spat with Nielsen over coverage and pricing.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Dave Milner said, “Today’s advertisers want more than audience delivery. They want insight, clarity, and a stronger connection between marketing decisions and business results. By integrating specialized resources like The Media Audit and TOMA.Solutions into our broader research suite, our teams in these markets provide an even deeper level of local intelligence, helping our clients build more precise and effective campaigns.”

The Media Audit CEO Phillip Beswick said, “Local advertisers are looking for partners who can bring insight to the table, not just inventory. Cumulus is demonstrating that it understands the importance of combining media reach with local market intelligence. The Media Audit and TOMA.Solutions are built to help media companies and advertisers identify opportunity, sharpen strategy, and improve results.”