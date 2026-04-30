Audacy Taps DAZN, Soros Fund Execs for Board of Directors

Audacy is looking to the worlds of sports streaming and media investment to sharpen its board. Walker Jacobs, Global Chief Revenue Officer and President of DAZN USA, and Gabriel Brotman of Soros Fund Management have been named to the Board of Directors.

Jacobs most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Twitch Advertising and Managing Director of Sports at Amazon Ads, where he helped scale the company’s sports advertising business, including NFL Thursday Night Football. Earlier, he held senior roles as COO of Fandom and EVP, Head of Turner Digital at Turner Broadcasting System.

Brotman recently joined Soros Fund Management’s media partnerships and investments group. He previously served as EVP and COO of Axel Springer SE’s North American business, which includes Politico, Business Insider, Morning Brew, and eMarketer. Earlier in his career, he worked in corporate development and operating roles at Politico across Washington, Brussels, and New York.

Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner said, “The appointments of Walker and Gabe to the Audacy Board of Directors further advance our ability to capture all the opportunities we see across the fast-changing audio landscape. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform, strengthen our partnerships, and drive long-term value for our audiences, advertisers, and shareholders.”