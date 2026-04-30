Women to Watch: Adjoa ‘Lili Chanel’ Henderson; Audacy Virginia

Heard across multiple Audacy Virginia markets, including 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ) in Richmond, Z104 (WVNZ) in Hampton Roads, and 95.7 R&B (WVKL) in Norfolk, Adjoa “Lili Chanel” Henderson has built a reputation as a dynamic on-air personality who makes people feel seen.

For Lili, that connection is intentional. “I don’t just want to entertain, I want people to feel like they can show up as themselves,” she says.

A self-proclaimed pop culture connoisseur, her real strength lies in creating conversations between people who might not otherwise cross paths. Whether she’s interviewing artists, engaging listeners on-air, or building community through digital platforms, she has a way of disarming people, making them comfortable enough to open up, and sometimes even overshare.

Her audience reflects that same multidimensional energy. It’s the woman with range—ambitious, evolving, tapped into culture, and equally comfortable prioritizing personal growth or enjoying a night out. Lili sees herself in that balance. “My audience isn’t one-dimensional, and neither am I,” she explains, a perspective that has become central to her brand’s appeal.

That duality allows her to create something more meaningful than just a following. From hosting live events to building platforms for emerging artists and leading community initiatives like toy drives, she’s intentional about turning visibility into impact. “I’m not just building a brand, I’m building something that outlives the moment,” she says.

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, Lili is clear-eyed about what it takes to stay relevant. “Talent will get you in the door. Authenticity is what keeps you in the room,” she says, emphasizing that today’s media landscape demands more than just presence. It requires connection. That philosophy shows up in her content, where she leans into “me too” moments, short-form, relatable storytelling layered with humor and honesty. “If people feel seen, they stay. If they stay, you’ve already won.”

What truly separates Lili Chanel is her range. She moves seamlessly across formats, audiences, and tones, high-energy, reflective, fun, or community-focused, without losing her sense of self. “I can be high-energy, reflective, fun, or community-focused, but it’s real every time,” she says. That consistency builds trust, and in today’s media landscape, trust is everything.

Looking ahead in 2026, Lili is focused on expansion. After navigating a period of stagnation, she’s stepped into a new chapter defined by discipline, growth, and intention, including a 40-pound personal transformation that reflects that shift. “Everything I’m building now is rooted in intention, not just momentum,” she says, as she continues to scale her presence across markets and platforms while creating more impactful content.

She’s also committed to using her platform to spotlight local voices and stories that matter, ensuring her growth stays connected to purpose.

For women looking to break into the industry, her advice is direct and grounded in experience: “Start before you feel ready,” she says. “And know your value before the industry tries to define it for you.”

Because if there’s one thing Lili Chanel proves, it’s that success today isn’t about being everywhere, it’s about being real enough that wherever you are, people feel it.

Follow Lili Chanel @TheLiliChanel on Instagram.