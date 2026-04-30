Alliance for Women in Media to Honor MacDowell as Gracies Icon

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation will honor actress Andie MacDowell with the Gracies Icon Award at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 19, with two-time Emmy-nominated Yvette Nicole Brown hosting the evening’s ceremony.

Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, the ceremony will feature a performance from four-time Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton.

Now in its third year, the Gracies Icon Award celebrates a woman whose impact extends beyond entertainment, reshaping audience expectations against the grain of industry norms. It is not awarded for a singular role, but rather a body of work defined by authenticity, resilience, and an unwavering sense of self.

MacDowell broke onto the scene at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival with Sex, Lies, and Videotape, earning her a Palme d’Or prize. Her career highlights include Green Card, Groundhog Day, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Beyond cinema, she earned her fourth and most recent Golden Globe nomination for Maid, a Netflix limited series with her daughter Margaret Qualley. MacDowell currently stars in the Hallmark drama The Way Home, now in its fourth and final season.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “Andie MacDowell belongs in the company of the legends who have carried this award before her. She has shown us what it looks like to lead with integrity, to grow with intention, and to stay fully, unapologetically herself, and she has done it in a way that has opened doors for women across the industry. We are honored to recognize her at the 51st Annual Gracie Awards.”

Brown said, “My first Gracie for my work in Community was my first acting award – other than a certificate in high school drama. For it to be an award named after the amazing Gracie Allen meant the world to me. And to return this year as a Gracie winner myself, for Squeezed, a podcast close to my heart, makes this evening even more special. I hope it’s a fun, celebratory love letter to all the winners and to Gracie Allen herself.”