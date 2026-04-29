Kenny Beecham Takes Enjoy Basketball Live on SiriusXM

A rising voice in basketball media is heading to satellite radio. Kenny Beecham, founder of the media and lifestyle brand Enjoy Basketball, is joining SiriusXM’s NBA Radio to host The Kenny Beecham Hour throughout the 2026 NBA postseason until the NBA Draft in June.

Beecham will share his takes on postseason matchups and results, interview players, and take live calls from fans on Mondays at noon Eastern.

Beecham built a following of millions through Enjoy Basketball, spanning social media, a newsletter, and shows and podcasts on YouTube, NBC, Peacock, and ESPN. He began his career in 2011, streaming NBA 2K on Twitch before transitioning to basketball commentary, and this year was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Beecham said, “I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM to bring The Kenny Beecham Hour to the airwaves during the NBA Playoffs. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with fans at the most exciting time of the season.”