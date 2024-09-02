‘Simply Folk’ Expands On WPR As ‘Tent Show Radio’ Ends

As Wisconsin Public Radio Music says goodbye to Tent Show Radio on Sunday nights, another of the station’s local offerings is expanding to fill its place. Simply Folk, hosted by Sile Shigley with Jeff Durkee and Steve Gotcher, is getting an extra hour.

Tent Show Radio production company, Big Top Chautauqua, had broadcast the one-hour weekly show on WPR for the past 38 years, featuring performances from the venue with host and author Michael Perry. He commented, “It has been a heartwarming privilege to share the magic of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua via Tent Show Radio.”

WPR Music Program Director Peter Bryant said, “Simply Folk has been a Sunday night staple for listeners for decades. The mix of music Sile and guest hosts Jeff Durkee and Steve Gotcher play is always engaging and unique. We’re excited to offer an additional hour of this great show each week.”

Earlier this year, Wisconsin Public Radio split into two different networks, WPR News and WPR Music, after two years of extensive audience research. WPR Music features classical music programming and continue featuring jazz, world, and folk music on weekends. This rebranding affected all 38 WPR stations, with all content remaining accessible online and via WPR’s mobile app and smart speakers.