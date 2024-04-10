Wisconsin Public Radio Introduces Two New Brands In Revamp

As spring fever hits radio, Wisconsin Public Radio is the latest group to undergo a significant rebrand. On May 20, the network is restructuring its offerings into WPR News and WPR Music after two years of detailed audience research.

WPR News will emerge out of The Ideas Network, combining coverage from WPR’s reporters across eight state bureaus with national and global perspectives from NPR and the BBC. Listeners favorites, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Fresh Air, will remain. A new local morning show, Wisconsin Today, co-hosted by Kate Archer Kent and Rob Ferrett, will delve into current and emerging issues with a Wisconsin-focused lens.

Meanwhile, NPR News and Music will simply become WPR Music, with an expanded schedule of classical music throughout the week, alongside weekend programs of jazz, world, and folk music. This network will be hosted by WPR’s current hosts.

As part of the transition, all 38 WPR stations will either adopt the WPR News or WPR Music format. All programming will remain accessible online via the WPR website, mobile app, and smart speakers.

For those curious about the changes, WPR is inviting listeners to engage directly through eight “Learn More Sessions” held across the state with WPR Director Sarah Ashworth.