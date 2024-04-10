SC Public Radio and College of Charleston Create A Moment

Associate Professor Dr. Rénard Harris is joining the voices of South Carolina Public Radio as part of a new weekly segment with the College of Charleston. “Teachable Moments,” a new educational segment aimed at both students and parents, is set to start on April 12.

Dr. Harris, Associate Professor of Management, will host the 60-second segment during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Topics will range from the use of cellphones in classrooms to mental health awareness.

This partnership reflects the commitment of both SC Public Radio and the College of Charleston to promote community engagement and support educational progress through accessible and meaningful content.

SCETV President and CEO Adrienne Fairwell said, “SC Public Radio is excited to unveil this collaboration with the College of Charleston. Teachable Moments represents a step forward in our efforts to elevate educational discourse and empower our community with valuable insights. Through engaging discussions and thought-provoking content, we aim to ignite a passion for learning and foster meaningful connections between educators, parents and students.”

College of Charleston President Dr. Andrew Hsu said, “The College of Charleston is excited to work with SCETV, a fellow state agency that provides a great service to the people of South Carolina. This new partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for our university to share timely and helpful content to SCETV listeners and puts a spotlight on what we, as an institution, do best: teach.”

Dr. Harris added, “I love being the host of Teachable Moments. The engaging topics give the listeners something to think about, tilt their head about, and smile about. Ultimately, we get to add some good to folks’ days.”