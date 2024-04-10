WYSO Recognizes The Women Of Public Radio In New Podcast

Dayton’s WYSO is digging into its records for Rediscovered Radio: Women’s Voices Women’s Music in the WYSO Archives. The podcast journeys from WYSO’s inception, highlighting the key role women have played in the station’s evolution and public media at large.

New episodes will be released bi-weekly. This initiative represents WYSO’s first foray into producing content specifically for podcast consumption, diverging from its traditional broadcast material.

This series delves deep into the public radio station’s rich archives to shine a spotlight on the contributions of women musicians and broadcasters throughout its history. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Director of Radio Preservation & Archives Jocelyn Robinson.

The inaugural episode sets the stage by tracing WYSO’s lineage and the pioneering women who’ve graced its airwaves, such as Julia Reichert, who hosted what’s believed to be the nation’s first feminist radio show. Subsequent episodes promise to delve into genres like bluegrass, Celtic, folk, and world music, showcasing the intertwined histories of WYSO’s programming and the Dayton music scene.