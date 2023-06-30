Wisconsin Public Radio Makes Change In Madison

Wisconsin Public Radio is making a change to one of its radio frequencies in Madison. WPR’s Ideas Network, WHA-AM, will be making a switch on its FM translator from 90.9 to 90.5 starting July 1.

The Ideas Network has 23 signals across Wisconsin, with WHA-AM as the flagship. WHA is one of the oldest licensed radio stations in the US, licensed to the University of Wisconsin since 1922.

Listeners in Madison can also tune in to The Ideas Network on 107.9 FM and 970 AM, as well as online through WPR’s website and app.