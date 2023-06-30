Bob Brings Back RyRy In North Carolina

Ryan “RyRy” Stevens is making a comeback to Dick Broadcasting’s Bob 93.3 (WERO) in Washington/New Bern, North Carolina. He will take on the roles of Assistant Program Director and midday host as Austin Moore departs the station.

Stevens previously worked for Dick Broadcasting, hosting afternoons on the now-defunct Rock 105 (WXQR) and nights on WERO.

Moore is leaving WERO after six years to pursue a career outside of radio in his hometown of Richmond, VA. Moore had previously worked as a morning show producer at Audacy Richmond’s Mix 98.1 (WTVR) while doing weekends on Q94 (WRVQ).

In a statement on the WERO Facebook, Moore said, “From hurricane coverage, to massive giveaways, to meeting you in the streets and getting to know you over the phones it has been an absolute pleasure. Thank you so much for all of your support and listening to my bad jokes and random stories every day.”