KILT Goes Way Over ’10K For The Troops’ In Houston

Audacy Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) just finished its annual “10,000 For The Troops” drive, ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and had a record showing of support for America’s armed servicemembers. The drive, led by The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo, and Erik, announced the final tally on Thursday morning, coming in at 59,061 total cards for the troops.

The campaign is meant to collect “thank you” cards for troops stationed overseas from listeners and the community. To add a special touch, the station partnered with the non-profit Grammy’s Cookie Convoy to pair each card with a chocolate chip cookie. George, Mo, and Erik expressed their gratitude for the community’s overwhelming response.