Spotify Looking For Love On Tinder With New Users

In 2016, Spotify and Tinder first shacked up to integrate music into the dating app, allowing users to add an “anthem” to their profile that represents their musical taste. This feature has been popular among users, helping them connect based on shared music preferences.

While it’s unclear whether Spotify is ready for ultimate commitment, the relationship is certainly serious – the audio streamer is going a step further by offering three to four months of Spotify Premium to Tinder Gold and Platinum members on Android devices. This allows users to enjoy an extended period of ad-free music streaming and enhanced features while using the dating app.

The move comes as streaming services are increasingly partnering up with other subscriptions in an attempt to attract users to their apps. SiriusXM recently partnered up with Walmart+ to offer subscribers to the big box store in-car or streaming audio for free for six months.