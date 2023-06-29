Kansas City FM Takes A Stand After 100 Area Murders

Kansas City radio station Hot 103 Jamz! (KPRS) is taking a stand in its community by dedicating 12 hours of airtime to anti-violence. The Carter Broadcast Group station, known for its strong presence in the KC Black community, is suspending regular programming on Friday for the special event called “A Call for Action.”

Starting Friday morning, the station will feature interviews with crime victims, relatives who have lost loved ones to violent crimes, and various city leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas. The initiative comes after nearly 100 homicides in the area by the halfway mark of 2023.

To amplify their message, KPRS Hot 103 Jamz! has partnered with the AdHoc Group Against Crime, a prominent anti-violence organization in the region. Damon Daniel, the president of AdHoc, and Branden Mims, the group’s chief operating officer, will be the first guests on the air. The initiative will also feature prominent figures such as Kansas City, Missouri Chief of Police Stacey Graves and Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman.