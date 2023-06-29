Travis Scott Joining iHeartRadio Fest Lineup In Vegas

iHeartMedia has announced that Travis Scott will be joining the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which will be held on September 22 and 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two-day event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature a star-studded lineup including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Wayne, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more.

The festival will be broadcast live each night on iHeartMedia radio stations across more than 150 markets. In addition, Hulu has been named the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, allowing Hulu subscribers to livestream performances at no extra cost and access highlights on-demand after the event.