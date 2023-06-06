iHeartRadio Music Festival Pairs Up With Hulu

For the first time in the event’s history, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The performances from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia stations nationwide on September 22 and 23. Additionally, Hulu subscribers can livestream the festival, with highlights available on-demand in the weeks following.

iHeartMedia also revealed the festival lineup. Artists including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Ryan Seacrest will return as the host.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup. This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres,” said iHeart Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

iHeart President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes added, “And, for the first time in our 13-year history we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”