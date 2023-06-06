Paxton Back In the Programming Saddle With Saga

Saga Communications has appointed Pat Paxton as its new Senior Vice President of Content. He brings extensive experience to the role, having spent 22 years at Audacy as Chief Programming Officer. Paxton’s tenure with Saga starts Monday, June 26, as he takes on the responsibility of overseeing content strategies and programming for the company.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be named Sr. VP of Content for Saga Communications. The engaging culture that Chris Forgy has created at Saga reminds me of my days at Nationwide and Entercom,” said Paxton.

“At the heart of Saga’s mission statement lies a paramount focus on people. By placing a steadfast emphasis on people, we will undoubtedly attract and retain exceptional talent. It is the collective efforts of these individuals that have transformed this company into what it is today, and it is through their unwavering dedication that we will propel it to even greater heights.”

Saga CEO Chris Forgy commented, “Pat is a world-class broadcaster and an even better coach. We are delighted to have Pat join our team at Saga, and have this be the last job Pat ever has.”