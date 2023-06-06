Audacy Pittsburgh To Carry More High School Sports

Audacy Pittsburgh’s NewsRadio KDKA-AM has formed a multi-year partnership with the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL). This establishes KDKA as the official radio broadcast partner of the WPIAL, providing comprehensive coverage of all WPIAL football and boys and girls basketball championship games through terrestrial radio and free audio streaming.

Audacy will also continue its acclaimed on-air and digital coverage of the KDKA Radio Game of the Week. The partnership aims to enhance branding, promotions, and diverse platforms for the WPIAL, member schools, and student-athletes, adapting to the evolving landscape of scholastic athletics.

“Our goal from the day we launched this platform has always been the same: To tell the stories of these incredible student-athletes and the communities they play in. We are steadfast in our mission, and this partnership with the WPIAL takes it to a completely different level,” said Audacy Pittsburgh Senior Vice President and Market Manager Michael Spacciappoli. “I want to personally thank Executive Director Scott Seltzer, Chief Operating Officer Vince Sortino and the great folks at Teall Properties Group for their belief in our collective vision.”