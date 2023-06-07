Spotify Revenues Grow Off The Land Down Under

It’s not just the land of Men at Work and AC/DC, a new report from Spotify highlights the performance of Australian artists on the streaming platform. Aussies generated more than $250 million in 2022. 80% of these earnings came from international listeners, showcasing the global appeal of Australian musicians.

The report also reveals that the recorded music market in Australia has grown by 14.2% since 2018, with streaming revenue experiencing a five-fold increase during the same period. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted, “Markets like Australia are experiencing explosive growth in music streaming revenues. More artists are breaking down geographical barriers and making their local fans proud, while also being discovered by new listeners worldwide.”

Spotify currently has over 515 million active monthly users and operates in 184 markets worldwide.