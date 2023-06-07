LA Kings Put Radio Play By Play At Center Ice For TV

The Los Angeles Kings are making big changes to their broadcasts for the 2023-2024 season. The NHL team will have a unified simulcast for both television and radio. While some franchises have chosen the opposite in recent years, the Kings will be adding their radio commentary to their televised broadcasts.

Nick Nickson will be the dual play-by-play announcer, accompanied by Jim Fox as the analyst, and Daryl Evans as an on-air personality for the simulcast. Nickson has been the radio voice of the Kings since 1981. TV play-by-play announcer Alex Faust’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month.

The organization has not yet announced any future partnerships or distribution agreements for broadcasting rights. More details about the broadcast setup will be revealed before the upcoming NHL season.

“The LA Kings sincerely thank Alex Faust for representing the organization and our community with dignity and class over the last six years. Alex is an extremely talented and passionate broadcaster with a bright future in the NHL and sports on the whole. We wish him the utmost success in the years ahead,” the team said in a statement.

“We welcome Nick Nickson and Daryl Evans to their latest roles and look forward to their continued contributions and expertise. Along with Jim Fox, the veteran trio will form the core of an experienced and formidable broadcast team that will serve our audience well.”