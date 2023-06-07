How Important Is Local Information In Today’s Radio?

Radio Ink’s June issue is coming soon, including 2023 Medallas de Cortez finalists, the annual Independent Operator Report, and tips, ideas, and training from our industry’s top trainers and consultants. See what’s coming this month in print:

What is the biggest challenge in programming a Hispanic radio station in a world of so many competitive platforms?

Julissa Marcencia of Napa County, CA’s Wine Down Media responded:

“In such a fragmented audio landscape, it is more important than ever to be creative and thoughtful in programming a Hispanic radio station. Getting the largest share-of-ear by finding the harmonious balance of music, content, and ad breaks is the challenge when the other platforms are music-intensive and subscription-based.

Yet one thing still holds true: local, relevant information remains radio’s competitive edge in our community and the industry as a whole.”

Thoughtful programming and responsiveness to the needs of communities remain key factors in attracting, and retaining, listenership. Your listeners respond to relevance.

