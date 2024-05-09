After 64 Years, Sam Simmermaker To Retire From Columbus Radio

Indiana sports broadcasting legend Sam Simmermaker has announced his retirement at the age of 92, after a 64-year career with White River Broadcasting in Columbus. Simmermaker’s final daily sports updates will air on May 24.

Known affectionately as “The Dean of South Central Indiana Sports,” Simmermaker has been a familiar part of the Columbus community for decades. The Pulaski County native began his broadcasting career in Goshen in 1958 after serving in the US Army Signal Corps. He moved to Columbus in 1960, first working in news before making his mark in sports broadcasting on WCSI-AM.

Over his career, Simmermaker earned multiple Indiana Sportscaster of the Year awards and inductions into several halls of fame, such as the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

He will continue his current play-by-play coverage of Columbus baseball teams through their tournament seasons.

Simmermaker said, “The community embraced us from day one and I just owe everybody a million thanks. It has been a joy to be able to chronicle the sports scene. Thanks to White River for devoting a tremendous amount of time to sports. I am sure that doesn’t happen very often in the radio business at any level. Thanks to Columbus.”

White River Broadcasting General Manager Bob Morrison commented, “Sam has been part of the fabric of Columbus for four generations and has touched the lives of everyone in our community and beyond.”

WCSI Morning Host John Foster added, “It’s been an amazing and wonderful 30 plus year ride with Sam and I will always treasure his friendship and professionalism.”