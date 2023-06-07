Terry Joins iHeart Birmingham At The Bull

iHeartMedia Birmingham’s 102.5 The Bull (WDXB) has announced the addition of Megan Terry to mornings. Terry joins The Spencer Graves Show starting on June 12th. She makes her move from Steel City Madia’s KBEQ in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to the South and joining the stellar team at iHeartMedia Birmingham!” said Terry. Graves added, “I am ecstatic that someone of Megan’s personality, professionalism, and charismatic energy is joining the iHeartMedia family.”

“Meg is a terrific talent and will bring her life experience and humor to the Spencer Graves Show. I can’t wait for listeners to meet her!” said Dino Conard, Program Director/102.5 The Bull.