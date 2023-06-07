TuneIn Offers Service For AMs In The Face Of Removal

With the buzz around AM radio and its ongoing preservation in cars, audio streaming platform TuneIn is offering AM broadcasting its own brand of preservation. The company introduced TuneIn On-Air, which allows FCC-licensed AM Broadcasters in the U.S. to extend their broadcast reach for free.

Citing AM’s endangered accessibility, TuneIn is offering streaming capabilities alongside its analytics service, Amplifier. More audio streamers have been on the move during the AM debate. TuneIn’s move is similar to the recent push by jācapps with their Essential app.

“The future of AM Radio is on the top of all of our minds,” said TuneIn CEO Rich Stern. “TuneIn is committed to helping AM Radio thrive in the digital world. It offers such a vast and rich library of audio programming that is integral to millions of Americans’ daily lives. Offering AM broadcasters the opportunity to digitize through TuneIn On Air for free is one way we can build a brighter future together.”