Epoch Times Strikes Rare Distribution Deal With Salem

Salem Media Group has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with EpochTV, the streaming division of The Epoch Times. This marks a significant step for EpochTV, as it is the first time the platform has distributed its content outside of its own platform.

As part of this agreement, Salem’s over-the-top streaming platform SalemNOW will now offer EpochTV’s feature-length documentary, Leaving California: The Untold Story, for rental or purchase. The documentary explores the mass exodus happening in California and takes viewers on a journey highlighting the residents’ experiences facing the decision to leave the state they love.

SalemNOW General Manager Robert Ellis comments, “It’s a privilege to partner with The Epoch Times to offer their incredible film, Leaving California, on SalemNOW.”

“SalemNOW’s rapid growth and success make them an ideal partner for us as we look to increase awareness about the critical issues we address in our film,” says Leaving California Host, Writer, and Producer Siyamak Khorrami. “These issues are impacting communities beyond California and we all need to be informed.”