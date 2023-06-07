One Week Until Hispanic Radio Conference 2023

On Wednesday, June 15, the 2023 Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference kicks off in beautiful Miami, Florida. This two-day, knowledge-packed conference will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel Doral.

The Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity to share ideas, discuss and debate challenges in a multi-platform world, and network in a unified setting. The full agenda and speaker announcements can be found on the event site, but here’s some of what you’ll miss if you aren’t there!

Wednesday, June 15

Content Strategies for Hispanic Radio

What are best practices for creating compelling and relevant content for Hispanic audiences? What are some of leading Hispanic radio’s most successful content strategies? And what is the role of social media and digital platforms in content distribution?

Moderator: Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo

Jesus Salas, Chief Content Officer and EVP, Spanish Broadcasting System

Said Garcia Solis, Content Director, KBUE (Ke Buena)/Los Angeles, Estrella Media

Executive Roundtable

Hispanic radio’s leaders have always been a dynamic and creative group of strategists and innovators. Where do they see Hispanic radio platforms growing, expanding, and primed for the biggest revenue opportunities? All this and more when Hispanic radio leaders sit down and share their thoughts and educated insights and projections.

Moderator: Jay Meyers, President/CEO, Broadcast Management and Technology

Eric Garcia, VP, Multiplatform Sales, New York, VP Audio Sales, Eastern Region, TelevisaUnivision

Otto Padron, President/CEO, Meruelo Media

Maire Mason, EVP/GM, New York and Chicago, Spanish Broadcasting System

Thursday, June 16

Advertising and Revenue Strategies

Join this panel for a deep dive into Hispanic radio advertising market and trends, best practices for generating revenue from advertising and sponsorships, and a discussion of emerging revenue streams and opportunities.

Moderator: Isabella Sánchez, Vice President, Media Integration, Zubi Advertising

Gloria Constanza, Partner/Chief Contact Strategist, d exposito & Partners

Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue/Local Media Officer, Estrella Media

Patrick Quinn, President/CEO, PQ Media

Rick Ramos, EVP, Katz Multicultural Partnerships

Technology and Innovation in Hispanic Radio

An overview of emerging technologies and innovations in the radio industry and their impact on Hispanic radio and audiences. This session will also take a look at the opportunities and challenges of implementing new technology in Hispanic radio.

Moderator: Dara Kalvort, VP/Digital Sales, DigIdea (SBS)

Bill Day, Senior Vice President/Strategy, Magid

Alina McComas, VP/Senior Consultant, The Center for Sales Strategy

Paul Vignau, GSM, Audacy/Miami

Fabian Zamarron, Senior Manager/Bus Dev, Mexico & Latin America, Xperi

Podcasting and On-Demand Audio for Hispanic Audiences

An overview of the current state of podcasting and on-demand audio in the Hispanic market. What are some successful podcasting and on-demand audio strategies being used today by leading Hispanic radio stations? And what are the opportunities and challenges of podcasting and on-demand audio for Hispanic radio stations?

Moderator: Hernan Garcia, Director of Podcast Development and Production, TelevisaUnivision

Liz Rebecca Alarcón, Founder & Executive Director, Pulso

Cecilia Jato Bitz, VP/Sales Director, National Audio Services, Nielsen

Rick Sanchez, CEO, Agua Media

Registration includes admittance to keynote sessions, two full days of roundtable and panel discussions, a cocktail reception on day one, and continental breakfast and lunch on day two. The full agenda and speakers can be found online at www.hispanicradioconference. com. Register today to reserve your spot in Miami!