NABLF Gala Honors Radio’s Outstanding Service

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) held its 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards gala in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening. The awards recognize local radio and television stations for their community service and philanthropy.

Radio’s winners for the evening were:

Bonneville International President Darrell Brown, who recently announced his upcoming retirement, was recognized for his service to NABLF. Brown has served as NABLF Chair since 2019. Comedian and actor Wayne Brady received the Service to American Leadership Award, while JP Morgan Chase was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award.

The event was hosted by Gio Benitez and featured performances by country artist Nelson Cade III. The awards ceremony will be broadcast nationally later this year.

“The Celebration of Service to America Awards recognizes the radio and television stations that exemplify broadcasters’ commitment to educating, uplifting, and enriching audiences and communities across the country,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “The incredible and irreplaceable work by tonight’s honorees is a testament to broadcasting’s 100-year legacy of philanthropy and public service. We congratulate our station winners and all of our nominees for their outstanding work to better the lives of their listeners and viewers.”