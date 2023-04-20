Broadcaster Asks ‘Why Is California Emptying?’

California Policy Center President Will Swaim says, “California’s bad ideas go national really fast. And if California fails, the United States fails.” Now broadcaster and podcast host Siyamak Khorrami explores the mass exodus of California and its causes in a new documentary called LEAVING CALIFORNIA: The Untold Story.

The 70-minute film highlights issues such as crime, education, business environment, cost of living, environmental legislation, and homelessness that are trending beyond California’s borders.

“I have the opportunity to reach as many people possible about the true hardships in our state,” says Khorrami. “While their stories are frustrating and heartbreaking, it’s inspiring to witness the tenacity and will of the people who are surviving despite their circumstances. Hopefully others, after seeing this film, will be equally inspired to act and make change.”

The documentary premieres on April 21 on LeavingCAmovie.com and is an Epoch Original production.