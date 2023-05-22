jācapps Pushing More Mobile Reach For AM

Radio app developer jācapps has a new app to help give AM radio a boost. The jācapps Essential app will give AM stations the ability to easily stream branded content on smartphones, tablets, and car systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Essential app aims to ensure that AM radio stations remain competitive and accessible in the evolving digital landscape. In coordination with the hopeful passing of the AM For Every Vehicle Act, the app hopes to bring radio stations closer to their audience on mobile devices while Congress secures a permanent presence in the car dashboard.

“The big story in 2023 is the volatile state of the car dashboard, especially for AM broadcasters. jācapps has come up with a cost-effective solution for AM stations that need to remain competitive and vital,” said jācapps’ co-founder and Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs.

“jācapps has always worked to provide the radio industry a best-in-class mobile solution that meets its unique needs and pushes it into the digital/mobile future,” said jācapps’ COO Bob Kernen. “And in this uncertain time for AM stations, we are committed to providing broadcasters a cost-effective way to insure they’re heard no matter what the auto industry does at a price point they can manage.”